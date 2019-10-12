These Hilarious War Memes Will Even Crack Up Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff!

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War's collections have proved that it is one of the finest action-entertainers of Bollywood till date! The film not only set a record as far as opening-day collections are considered but also managed to earn Rs 238 crore within nine days of its release. Amid all the praises, War memes have been going viral on the internet and it's every bit hilarious. Check it out here...

On a related note, Hrithik had spoken to media after War's success and had said that his instincts were very strong and if it would have failed, then he would have been affected.

"The most important thing for us in creative life is to be able to trust our instincts and if your instincts get reaffirmed and get strengthened, it empowers you a lot. I was fortunate that I had films I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for these two films. From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success. It is an important success for me."

The actor had also praised Tiger Shroff and had said, "I was learning. I was constantly watching his honesty, integrity, the process that he applies. To pull off a two-hero film, you need two people, who are honest and have love and admiration for each other. With Tiger, I feel so much love and admiration for the person he is and the actor that he is."