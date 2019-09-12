Himesh Reshammiya Gets Teary-eyed; Reacts To Lata Mangeshkar's Remarks On 'Viral Singer' Ranu Mandol

Ranu Mondal gets EMOTIONAL for Himesh Reshamiya at Teri Meri song launch; Watch video | FilmiBeat

During the launch of the song Teri Meri Kahani, which is sung by Ranu Mandol, Himesh Reshammiya got extremely emotional, while praising the singing sensation. At the same song launch, Himesh also reacted to Lata Mangeshkar's remarks on Ranu Mandol. Earlier, the veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar had said, "I feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda's (Kishore Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab's, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha's (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won't last."

"So many children sing my songs so beautifully. But how many of them are remembered after the first flush of success? I only know of Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghosal. Be original. By all means sing the evergreen songs by me and my colleagues. But after a point the singer must seek and find his or her own song."

At the song launch event, Himesh reacted to Lata Mangeshkar's remarks and said, "She has been inspired by Lata ji but no one can become a legend like her. She is the best. (The) Meaning of Lata ji's comment was that you can get inspired, it's a good thing, but it's not necessary to (do a) straight copy. Which she anyway hasn't done."

"Today, Arijit Singh is a great singer and if someone starts to sing exactly like him, then it doesn't work as much. Eventually, an inspiration is very important. We are all inspired somewhere. When I started high pitch singing, people called it nasal singing but somewhere international singing was always nasal, which is now common. Inspiration is very important. Ranu was born talented," added Himesh.

Ranu Mandol rose to fame after her video, singing 'Ek pyaar ka naghma hai', at a railway platform, went viral. It was Himesh Reshammiya, who gave her a break and made her life.