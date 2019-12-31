Himesh Reshammiya's Prediction: Deepika Padukone Is Going To Take National Award For Chhapaak

Before making her Bollywood debut in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone first appeared on screen in Himesh Reshammiya's Naam Hai Tera music video. Years later, recently when the dimpled actress visited the sets of a TV show which features Himesh as one of the judges as a part of her upcoming film, Chhapaak's promotions, it was time to walk down the memory lane for Dippy.

Later, Himesh took to his Instagram page to share a picture from the sets where he is seen posing with the stunning actress. He captioned it as, "Deepika is going to take the national award and every award of the country for chhapaak, she is historic, from naam hai tera to chapaak, so proud of her , super talent she is, truely blessed, Hats of to Meghna Gulzar, loved the trailer, looking forward to the film, Watch Indian idol sat sunday, amazing talent, amazing show, cheers."

He shared one more picture from the sets where he is seen performing Naam Hai Tera song with Deepika. His caption for the photo read, "It was fun to perform naam hai tera again with Deepika , she is such an incredible talent , so proud of her , chhapaak is mindblowing , what a performer she is , looking forward to the film, lots of love."

Speaking about Chhapaak, the film directed by Meghna Gulzar, has Deepika Padukone essaying the role of an acid-attack survivor named Malti. The film also stars Vikrant Massey as her love interest. Chhapaak recently received a 'U' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification with no cuts. Meghna later said in an official statement, "This validation by the CBFC, that everyone should be able to see this film, is a valuable encouragement for Chhapaak."

Chhapaak is slated to hit the theatrical screens on January 10, 2020. It will lock horns with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office.

Deepika Padukone's Imitation Of Priya Varrier's Famous Wink On Chhapaak Sets Is Cuteness Overload!

Deepika Padukone Rubbishes Hrithik Roshan Playing Lord Krishna In Draupadi