Holi 2019: 5 Best Songs To Play During The Colourful Festive Season!

Balam Pichkari – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

If you don't play the song Balam Pichkari from Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, you haven't played Holi at all. It feels incomplete without having the song on your festive playlist as this is the ultimate Holi number of our times.

Lahu Muh Lag Gaya – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Lahu Muh Lag Gaya from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is enough to make you feel groovy and confident the whole day.

Holi Khele Raghuveera – Baghban (2003)

Amitabh Bachchan's voice is enough to keep you up on your feet the whole day while playing Holi. The song Holi Khele Raghuveera from Baghban is a must play during the festive season.

Do Me a Favor Let’s Play Holi – Waqt – The Race Against Time (2005)

Anu Malik's voice in Do Me a Favor Let's Play Holi can make even the most shy person jump up with excitement and start splashing colours all over the place.

Badri ki Dulhaniya – Badrinath ki Dulhaniya (2017)

The latest of all the Holi songs out there is from Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath ki Dulhaniya. Check it out!