Holi 2019: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt & Others Wish Everyone A Happy Festival! View Tweets
It's the festival of Holi and people all across the country are excited to splash colours with family and friends and have a good time enjoying the spirit of the festivity. Our very own Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and several others took to Twitter to wish each and everyone a happy Holi festival. Check out the tweets below...
Kriti Sanon
''Happppyyy Holi everyone!! May this year be filled with colors of love, happiness and inspiration. Please be safe and play this holi in an eco-friendly way! Save water.''
Akshay Kumar
The Kesari actor Akshay Kumar wishes all his followers a happy Holi.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn posted a picture of a child enjoying with colours and wished each one of them a happy Holi.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani wished her followers a happy Holi and asked them to be safe and spread happiness.
Let the colors of eternal love fill the air💞 Team #Kalank wishes you #HappyHoli!@duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman @ipritamofficial @karanjohar #SajidNadiadwala @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/lQsNnrryuo— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 21, 2019
तम सब को मारे #साँडकीआँख के परिवार के तरफ़ से “हैपी होली” ! रंग चढ़ने वाला है ....#ComingSoon #SaandKiAankh @taapsee @realshooterdadi @shooterdadi @tushar1307 @nidhiparmar @anuragkashyap72 @RelianceEnt @ItsVineetSingh #prakashjha @Shaadrandhawa #SeemaTomar #ShefaliTomar pic.twitter.com/R8RG53EcRD— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) March 21, 2019
