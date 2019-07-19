Hollywood Action Choreographers Roped In For Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Starrer War

Touted as one of the biggest action entertainers of the year, War, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, has three Hollywood action-choreographers working on the sequences of the film. Paul Jennings, Franz Spilhaus, SeaYoung Oh and famous Bollywood action-director Parvez Shaikh have choreographed the action sequences of the Yash Raj Films project.

"When we have Hrithik taking on Tiger, the promise of the film to audiences become huge and we wanted to deliver the action experience for people to feel the adrenaline rush. We have four of the top action directors from different parts of the world like Paul Jennings, Franz Spilhaus, Sea Young Oh and Parvez Shaikh all specialists in creating a different type of spectacle, choreographing breath-taking, never seen before action stunts," Siddharth Anand, director of the film, said in a statement.

He added that the makers will be revealing the big action sequences in a special way. Jennings is best known for his work on Hollywood action spectacles like The Dark Knight, San Andreas, Jack Reacher and Game of Thrones, while South Korean master action director SeaYoung is known for designing hand-to-hand combat sequences in films such as Avengers: Age of Ultron, Snowpiercer among others.

Spilhaus is credited for action-direction in Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds' Safe House and Death Race. India's Shaikh has previously designed action in big ticket Bollywood films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Kesari and Mary Kom, among others.

WAR, which also features Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.