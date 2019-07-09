English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Honey Singh Booked For 'Vulgar' Lyrics In His New Song

    By Pti
    |

    Pop singer Honey Singh and music producer Bhushan Kumar have been booked by Punjab police on the charge of using vulgar lyrics against women in their latest song. The rapper has been booked following a complaint lodged by the Punjab State Women Commission which sought action against him for allegedly using vulgar lyrics against women in the song.

    Sridevi's Death Was NOT An Accident But Murder: Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh

    The case has been registered at the Mataur police station in Punjab's Mohali district.

    honey-singh-booked-for-vulgar-lyrics-in-his-new-song

    Singh has been booked under section 294 (punishment for obscene song and acts) and section 509 (punishment for word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar told PTI.

    He has also been charged under section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and relevant section of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, Bhullar said.

    Earlier, chairperson of the women panel Manisha Gulati had written to the state home secretary, the Punjab director general of police and the inspector general of police (crime), demanding appropriate action against the singer.

    "We have asked the police to register an FIR against the singer for using vulgar lyrics against women in his song 'Makhna'," Gulati had said.

    The women panel had also asked the police to submit a status report in the matter by July 12.

    Gulati had said the song with the objectionable lyrics against women should be banned in the state.

    More HONEY SINGH News

    Read more about: honey singh
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 19:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue