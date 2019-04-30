English
    Student Of The Year 2 'Hook Up' Song: Tiger Shroff & Alia Bhatt Have A Sizzling Chemistry

    Student of The Year 2 'Hook Up' song just released and Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt look sizzling than ever. The song has a hot and oomph quotent which is hard to ignore and your eyes will be glued towards the screen. The set looks colourful and vibrant and matches exactly with the theme the which the movie stands for, young and hip!

    Watch Hook Up song from Student of The Year 2 below...

    It's such a cool song, right? Alia Bhatt looks breathtaking in this special number and Tiger Shroff's dance moves is something to watch out for.

    Student of The Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is all set to hit the theatres on May 10, 2019. The movie is directed by Punit Malhotra and is co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma productions.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 16:22 [IST]
