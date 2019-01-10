English
    Hotel Mumbai Trailer: This Anupam Kher- Dev Patel Film Narrates The Horrors Of 26/11 Attacks

    Ten years since the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attack, get ready to witnesswhat happened inside the Taj Mahal Hotel Palace and Tower on that day in Anupam Kher- Dev Patel's upcoming film, 'Hotel Mumbai' which is based on the 2009 documentary, Surviving Mumbai. The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the film.

    The film vividly recounts the 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel by a group of terrorists in Mumbai, India.

    Refusing to leave their guests, the renowned chef Hemant Oberoi (Anupam Kher) and a waiter (Academy Award-Nominee Dev Patel, Slumdog Millionaire) choose to risk their lives to keep everyone safe. As the world watches on, a desperate couple (Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name and Nazanin Boniadi, "Homeland") is forced to make unthinkable sacrifices to protect their newborn child. 

    Check out the gripping trailer here and we bet it will give you plenty of goosebumps-

    Hotel Mumbai will hit the theatrical screens in March. Earlier, it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September last year where it received rave reviews.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 16:17 [IST]
