    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Housefull 4 Director Farhad Samji On Replacing Nana Patekar With Baahubali Star Rana Daggubati

      By
      |

      After Sajid Khan stepped down from Housefull 4, actor Nana Patekar also resigned from the project after sexual harassment allegations. Nana Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar had issued an official statement and had said that Nana Patekar had decided to walk out of the project considering the 'convenience' of the production team.

      "Nana sahib thought of the convenience of everybody as he wishes the best for the producer and the crew and hence felt that stepping out of the project would be an appropriate thing to do at this point of time," read the statement.

      houseful-4-director-farhad-samji-reacts-to-replacing-nana-patekar-with-rana-daggubati

      In his latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, Housefull 4 director, Farhad Samji talks about replacing Nana with Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and said, "We don't change character for the actors. Rana is the threat in the story, just like Mithun da was in Housefull 2. He has given us the Bahubali touch here (smiles). We also have Nawaz in a cameo, which has taken the film to another level."

      Farhad also spoke about coming on board for Housefull 4 after Sajid's exit and said, "I was getting ready for an important schedule of Simmba and suddenly, I got a call from the Housefull 4 makers. They said, "The studio has taken a decision (of removing Sajid Khan) and we want you to direct the film." I spoke to Rohit Shetty before coming on board this film."

      "I didn't get any time to prepare. "Welcome aboard, aap parso se shoot karenge," I was told. It started with a Mumbai schedule, with a ready set for the period era. We also shot some of the present-day portions and the songs. I have directed a little more than 50 per cent of the film."

      Housefull 4, which casts Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles, is slated to hit theatres on October 25, 2019.

      More HOUSEFULL 4 News

      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue