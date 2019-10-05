Housefull 4 Director Farhad Samji On Replacing Nana Patekar With Baahubali Star Rana Daggubati

After Sajid Khan stepped down from Housefull 4, actor Nana Patekar also resigned from the project after sexual harassment allegations. Nana Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar had issued an official statement and had said that Nana Patekar had decided to walk out of the project considering the 'convenience' of the production team.

"Nana sahib thought of the convenience of everybody as he wishes the best for the producer and the crew and hence felt that stepping out of the project would be an appropriate thing to do at this point of time," read the statement.

In his latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, Housefull 4 director, Farhad Samji talks about replacing Nana with Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and said, "We don't change character for the actors. Rana is the threat in the story, just like Mithun da was in Housefull 2. He has given us the Bahubali touch here (smiles). We also have Nawaz in a cameo, which has taken the film to another level."

Farhad also spoke about coming on board for Housefull 4 after Sajid's exit and said, "I was getting ready for an important schedule of Simmba and suddenly, I got a call from the Housefull 4 makers. They said, "The studio has taken a decision (of removing Sajid Khan) and we want you to direct the film." I spoke to Rohit Shetty before coming on board this film."

"I didn't get any time to prepare. "Welcome aboard, aap parso se shoot karenge," I was told. It started with a Mumbai schedule, with a ready set for the period era. We also shot some of the present-day portions and the songs. I have directed a little more than 50 per cent of the film."

Housefull 4, which casts Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles, is slated to hit theatres on October 25, 2019.