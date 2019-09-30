English
    Housefull 4's Ek Chumma Song: Akshay Kumar & Co Set Out To Woo The Ladies

    By
    |

    Akshay Kumar released a new song from Housefull 4 today. The song, called Ek Chumma, will have the film's star cast Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda, tapping feet to the peppy track.

    Ek Chumma Song: Akshay Kumar And Co Flatter The Ladies Of Housefull 4

    Sohail Sen has composed music for the song with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan. Sohail Sen, Altamash Faridi and Jyotica Tangri have lent the vocals.

    While sharing the song on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Get ready to move to your new fav. song! Groove to the amazing beats of #EkChumma from #Housefull4 NOW! http://bit.ly/EkChumma-Housefull4." See his post here.

    Kriti Sanon, who also shared the song on Twitter, wrote, "Ek Chumma toh banta hai!!#EkChumma is here to make you put on your dancing shoes!"

    Recently, the trailer of the film was in the headlines as it was leaked even before the makers could release it officially. In the trailer, glimpses of a funny reincarnation story involving the lead actors of Housefull 4 were shown.

    In the trailer and the first look posters, Akshay and Bobby can be seen as warriors from the 1419 timeline. On the other hand, Riteish appears as a dance teacher who goes by the name Bangdu Maharaj. Pooja, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda are shown as pretty princesses.

    The film was earlier directed by Sajid Khan. However, Farhad Samji had to take over as the director as Sajid had to step down after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him, made by three women during the #MeToo Movement. The makers decided not to credit Sajid in the film. It can be said that the film will be a hilarious treat if one goes by the new song Ek Chumma and the trailer. The film will hit the screens on October 25 for Diwali.

