    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Housefull 4 First Movie Review Out: Did Akshay Kumar Manage To Tickle The Funny Bone?

      The first movie review of Housefull 4 is out. Early movie-goers, who got to catch the special screening of the film have shared their quick review on the film and here's what they have to say about the comedy-entertainer.

      Ajay Sinha @AjaySinha79: "#Housefull4 is a superhit film. It's a clean comedy film with few moments being extremely hilarious. Surprisingly the direction was good. Maybe I had way too low expectations. It's a full entertaining fun film."

      Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva: "#Housefull4 is Complete Entertainer film, which would be Loved by each & every section of audience, It's a laugh rheotic. All the actors of #Housefull4 has given crunchy performance @akshaykumar @kritisanon @Riteishd @kriti_official @hegdepooja #Bobby #Chunki #Johnny ⭐⭐⭐/5."

      Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva: "Overall #Housefull4 has all the elements to get success at the box office. Sajid & Farhad have done superb Job. It is best comedy film in recent year, All set to take good opening. Masses & Classes both will enjoy it. & Yes.It will be @akshaykumar's Highest Grosser."

      Jai Mata Di @SachinB58290576: "Watched #Housefull4.... One Word... Blockbuster.... Akshay Kumar dominates entire Movie... His Comic Timing is Impeccable... Akshay Kumar as Bala is his Best Comic Role till date.... Kids will fall in Love with Bala Character...."

      Casting director Mukesh Chabbra also shared a quick review about Housefull 4 and wrote, "A riot of laughter #Housefull4 will leave you in splits throughout.The comic timing,the dialogues and the execution by all the actors will keep you laughing non stop. Donno how I didn't die laughing especially @akshaykumar pa ji ❤️."

      Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 also casts Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

