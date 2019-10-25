    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Housefull 4 Full Movie Leaked Online For Download In HD Quality!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      The spirit of Housefull 4 team might get dampened as Housefull 4 full movie got leaked online on the notorious site, Tamilrockers on its very first day of release. Housefull 4, which casts Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, had created a good buzz around its release as Akshay has returned to the silver screen with comedy after a long time. Akshay's fans are all excited to get on a laughter ride with their superstar in the theatres. However, we wonder if the movie leak would affect the business of the film. Well, only time will tell!

      Meanwhile, here's how netizens have been reacting to the film after catching the first day first show..

      Asad @asadzafran

      Asad @asadzafran

      "Don't watch this crap, save your money and enjoy your Diwali with family :) Don't let this crap movie ruin your festival #Housefull4 #Housefull4Review."

      Box Office Stats @boxoffice_stats

      Box Office Stats @boxoffice_stats

      "#Housefull4 Delivers Exactly What You Expect from it. it's an Entertaining No Brainer Comedy Film Which Has some Really Hilarious Moments To Create laughter But Few forced Scenes, Jokes & Songs Hampers The Impact.

      @akshaykumar is Show Stealer 💯 3.25 Stars !! #Housefull4Review."

      Abhishek @abhishekkk___

      Abhishek @abhishekkk___

      "There is no way you can enjoy this movie #Housefull4 and still claim you respect women. Shame on you @akshaykumar!"

      BOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE. @Bolly_BoxOffice

      BOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE. @Bolly_BoxOffice

      "#OneWordReview... #Housefull4 - HORRIBLE. 😫😫

      This is the Biggest disappointment. Totally TORTURE & The Biggest joke on the name of Comedy film. Story, Screenplay & Direction everything is WORST. Even #Diwali & #AkshayKumar can't save this CRAP.

      Rating: ZERO*."

      Lucky Pareta Official @imLuckypareta

      Lucky Pareta Official @imLuckypareta

      "#OneWordReview... #Housefull4Review : DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ⭐️ All that glitters is NOT gold... Holds true for #Housefull4... Some engrossing moments in the first hour, that's about it... Formula-ridden plot, screenplay of convenience, shoddy direction are the main culprits... 👎."

      Bhushan Khiladi @Bhushanadhau1

      Bhushan Khiladi @Bhushanadhau1

      "@akshaykumar Sir In And As Bala Urf Harry Sir Don't You Know That But Aap Comedy Ke Baadshah Ho , Those Expressions, That Body Language, Dilougue Delivery And Everything About Both Era Characters Is Simply Outstanding Sir YE Sirf Aap Hi Kar Sakte Ho."

      Harry Sachdeva @harrytweetsat

      Harry Sachdeva @harrytweetsat

      "One word: H.I.L.L.A.R.I.O.U.S. #Housefull4 is a laugh riot, that you can't afford to miss. What a wonderful job by @akshaykumar @Riteishd @kritisanon @thedeol @hegdepooja and Kirti Kharbanda #Housefull4Review."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue