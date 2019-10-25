Housefull 4 Full Movie Leaked Online For Download In HD Quality!
The spirit of Housefull 4 team might get dampened as Housefull 4 full movie got leaked online on the notorious site, Tamilrockers on its very first day of release. Housefull 4, which casts Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, had created a good buzz around its release as Akshay has returned to the silver screen with comedy after a long time. Akshay's fans are all excited to get on a laughter ride with their superstar in the theatres. However, we wonder if the movie leak would affect the business of the film. Well, only time will tell!
Meanwhile, here's how netizens have been reacting to the film after catching the first day first show..
Asad @asadzafran
"Don't watch this crap, save your money and enjoy your Diwali with family :) Don't let this crap movie ruin your festival #Housefull4 #Housefull4Review."
Box Office Stats @boxoffice_stats
"#Housefull4 Delivers Exactly What You Expect from it. it's an Entertaining No Brainer Comedy Film Which Has some Really Hilarious Moments To Create laughter But Few forced Scenes, Jokes & Songs Hampers The Impact.
@akshaykumar is Show Stealer 💯 3.25 Stars !! #Housefull4Review."
Abhishek @abhishekkk___
"There is no way you can enjoy this movie #Housefull4 and still claim you respect women. Shame on you @akshaykumar!"
BOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE. @Bolly_BoxOffice
"#OneWordReview... #Housefull4 - HORRIBLE. 😫😫
This is the Biggest disappointment. Totally TORTURE & The Biggest joke on the name of Comedy film. Story, Screenplay & Direction everything is WORST. Even #Diwali & #AkshayKumar can't save this CRAP.
Rating: ZERO*."
Lucky Pareta Official @imLuckypareta
"#OneWordReview... #Housefull4Review : DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ⭐️ All that glitters is NOT gold... Holds true for #Housefull4... Some engrossing moments in the first hour, that's about it... Formula-ridden plot, screenplay of convenience, shoddy direction are the main culprits... 👎."
Bhushan Khiladi @Bhushanadhau1
"@akshaykumar Sir In And As Bala Urf Harry Sir Don't You Know That But Aap Comedy Ke Baadshah Ho , Those Expressions, That Body Language, Dilougue Delivery And Everything About Both Era Characters Is Simply Outstanding Sir YE Sirf Aap Hi Kar Sakte Ho."
Harry Sachdeva @harrytweetsat
"One word: H.I.L.L.A.R.I.O.U.S. #Housefull4 is a laugh riot, that you can't afford to miss. What a wonderful job by @akshaykumar @Riteishd @kritisanon @thedeol @hegdepooja and Kirti Kharbanda #Housefull4Review."