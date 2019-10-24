Housefull 4 Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction Update On The Akshay Kumar Starrer

REAL BOX-OFFICE @teamrb_

"#Housefull4 have some very hilarious moments, they r loud but funny for sure.Don't wana reveal definition of characters but 2 of them r superb as far as performance we concern. @akshaykumar supported the film like BIG brother. SUPER HIT !! Rating's 3.75/5 👍."

Rahul verma @RahulVerma4860

"#Housefull4 is an average film with lavish sets being mounted on huge scale with no purpose . Slapstick comedy in every frame to woo audience is lethargic especially in second half. Seems like they have tried everything to throw at once to check if it works or not!⭐⭐."

Zehra Khan @ZehraKhan123

"Just watched #Housefull4 in Dubai. #Housefull4Review - unbearable & shit comedy . 1st Half - Irritating & 2nd Half - totally Shit . Watching this film is the biggest sin in the world , the public will have to undergo cataract surgery of his eyes. My Rating ... ⭐/⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐."

दिलवाला @_dilwala_

"The movie is not a laugh-riot. Director has tried very hard to force a laugh, but fails to bring out even a smile. The first half is very boring. The second half starts with entertaining portions, but the excitement takes a back seat as it proceeds. 1/5*."

Zohaib Shah @ZS_ZohaibShah

"#OneWordReview: Mind-Blowing. #Housefull4Review "Comedy is very Laughable, Story also Strong, Songs are Lovely, Movie's Action is Ok. Akshay & Riteish rocked." Ratings (out of 5): ⭐⭐⭐½."

The Boy Next Door @Anirudh67139683

"Stupid film.. saw the premier..Brace yourself..Save yourself....."

VISHNU KUMHAR @KumharVishnu

"#OneWordReview... #Housefull4 : ENTERTAINING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐ Entertainment... First half hilarious... Second half have been better... Loaded with clean humour...Families and kids should love."

(Social media posts are unedited).

Going by the live tweets, it's pretty clear that most of the movie-goers didn't praise the film. Let's wait and see what our critics have to say about the film!