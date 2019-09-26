Housefull 4 New Poster: Akshay Kumar & Co. Promise A Hilarious & Entertaining Ride!

Yesterday, the makers of 'Housefull 4' went on a poster-sharing spree and dropped the character posters of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde from the film. The trailer of the much-awaited comedy film will be out tomorrow. But before that, the makers have released one more new poster.

Akshay took to his Twitter handle to share the new poster and wrote, "Ek zindagi kaafi nahi thi toh hum waapas aa gaye! Presenting the house of comedy fun and entertainment #Housefull4. Trailer out tomorrow.#SajidNadiadwala @riteishd @iambobbydeol @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti.kharbanda @farhadsamji @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson."

The new poster features the star cast posing with their millennial avatar. The tagline reads, "Sometimes it takes two lifetimes to fall in love."

'Housefull 4' is a reincarnation comedy spanning 600 years. In the film, Akshay plays a 15-century warriror king called Rajkumar Bala, Riteish Deshmukh essays the role of a dance teacher, Nartaki Bangdu Maharaj, Bobby Deol plays the royal bodyguard Dharamputra while the three leading ladies- Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde essay the role of princesses named Madhu, Meena and Mala respectively.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati and has a special cameo by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali 2019.

Housefull 4 Posters: Kriti Kharbanda's First Look As Rajkumari Meena Will Leave You Spellbound!