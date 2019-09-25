Housefull 4 Poster Featuring Kriti Sanon: Akshay Kumar Introduces 'Rajkumari Madhu'

After unveiling three posters of Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar unveiled the first look of Kriti Sanon from the film. A few hours ago, Akshay unveiled his first look poster followed by the ones of Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol. While sharing Kriti Sanon's first look on his Twitter page, Akki wrote, "Yeh hain Rajkumari Madhu aur Kriti. Dekhiye kaise kismat inki zindagi mein dher saare surprises aur confusions laati hai in the #Housefull4 Trailer on 27th September. " (sic)

In one of the posters, Kriti Sanon is looking effing beautiful as a princess, while in the other, she can be seen in a super sexy avatar. Fans are in awe of Kriti Sanon's 'double dhamaka' and can't wait to witness her on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar.

Not so long ago, while sharing her experience of shooting Housefull 4, she had revealed to an entertainment portal, "It was a great experience. The best thing about Akshay sir is that he doesn't have ego issues. Nor does he behave like a senior. He's like a restless child, who wants to play in between shots."

"He'll pick up an orange and start playing 'catch catch'. He'll find a board, on which the day's plan is written, and start playing cross and noughts on it. He has a lot of energy. He manages his time in the best possible way and utilises his life to the fullest."

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is based on reincarnation and is slated to hit the theatres on October 26, 2019.