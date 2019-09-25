Housefull 4 Posters: Akshay Kumar's Double Avatar As Rajkumar Bala & Harry Promises Twice The Fun!

After dabbling with patriotic and socially relevant films, Akshay Kumar is back to tickle our funny bone with Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Housefull 4'. This morning, the makers released the first posters featuring the superstar's double act from the comic caper.

The 'Mission Mangal' actor took to his Twitter handle to unveil the first look posters and captioned them as, "Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September." (sic)

The first poster features the Khiladi Kumar as a king from the year 1419. We see the actor sporting a bald look with a bow and arrow in his hand. Check out the poster here.

In the second poster, the actor introduces us to his second avatar as Harry and the period is set in the year 2019. The actor promises us that it would be a 'journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness' when these two characters meet.

Reportedly, Akshay has a double role in this film - one of a London-based barber in the present day and a king in the bygone era.

Directed by Famad Samji, 'Housefull 4' has an ensemble cast, which includes Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati. The reincarnation comedy is slated to release on October 25, 2019.