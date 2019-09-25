English
    Housefull 4 Posters: Kriti Kharbanda's First Look As Rajkumari Meena Will Leave You Spellbound!

    By
    |

    The makers of 'Housefull 4' are making sure that we don't have a dull day by dropping character posters from the film one after the other. After unveiling Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde's intriguing character posters, they have now released Kriti Kharbanda's first look from the comic-caper.

    Sharing the first look posters, the 'Raaz Reboot' actress wrote on her Twitter page, "Kaise Rajkumari Meena aur Neha ki kismat unke saath ek anokha khel khelti hai! Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #Housefull4 Trailer on 27th September. 🎬🍿." (sic)

    The first poster features Kriti looking radiant in a red traditional outfit and happily striking a pose. We must say, we just can't take our eyes off her.

    hss

    In the next poster, Kriti as the 15th century princess Meena is seen holding a knife on the neck in her millennial avatar.

    hsst

    In her tweet, Kriti thanked the 'Housefull 4' makers and wrote, "A big thank u #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies #kwan @CastingChhabra @farhad_samji! This wouldn't have been possible without your support! Big love! ❤️." (sic)

    Her co-star Akshay Kumar too shared the character posters and tweeted, "Neha aur Meena ki 600 saal purani kahani dekhne ke liye taiyyar ho jaaiye! #Housefull4 is here with an epic reincarnation comedy. Trailer out on 27th September. 🍿🎬." (sic)

    Talking about 'Housefull 4', Kriti was earlier quoted as saying by the Indian Express, "Kriti (Sanon), Pooja and I play sisters. I learnt sword fighting for my role."

    Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Housefull 4' has a star cast which toplines Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Rana Daggubati. The film will be releasing in theatrical screens on Diwali 2019.

