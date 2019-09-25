Housefull 4 Posters: Meet Bobby Deol As 'Sahas Ki Misaal' Dharamputra & Max!

Bobby Deol made his comeback in Bollywood last year with Salman Khan's 'Race 3'. Though the film flopped, fans couldn't just get enough of the 'Soldier' actor. Now, he is all set to make us laugh with Akshay Kumar's upcoming reincarnation comedy, 'Housefull 4'.

After unveiling Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh's character posters, the makers released Bobby Deol's first look from the film. Sharing the first look, Akshay posted, "Miliye bahaduri 💪🏻💪🏻 aur sahas ki misaal, Dharamputra ⚔ se! Aur dekhiye kaise Dharam banta hai Max in this journey back in time

⏳ with #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September." (sic).

The first poster features Bobby as the royal bodyguard, Dharamputra. The actor is seen sporting an intense look with a sword in his hand. Well, we must say this one might remind many of his father Dharmendra's look from the popular film, 'Dharam Veer'. What do you folks think?

In the second poster, the 'Race 3' actor plays the role of a modern-day character named Max. Have a look at it here.

Now, we just cannot wait for the makers to release the character posters of the female cast. 'Housefull 4' stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati.

The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a cameo. Buzz is that he plays a baba in a song sequence. His track reportedly brings in a twist in the film.

'Housefull 4' was earlier supposed to be helmed by Sajid Khan. But following the #MeToo allegations against him, the director stepped down and Farhad Samji took over the directorial reins from him. 'Housefull 4' is slated to hit the theatrical screens on October 25, 2019.

Housefull 4 Posters: Riteish Deshmukh Sets Out For A Crazy Ride As 'Roy' & 'Bangdu'