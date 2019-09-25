Housefull 4 Posters: Pooja Hegde Looks Gorgeous As Rajkumari Mala

It's raining posters of 'Houseful 4' today. After unveiling Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon's character posters, the makers have now unveiled Pooja Hegde's look from the movie.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to drop Pooja's first look and wrote, ""Rajkumari Mala aur Pooja ki yeh anokhi kahani! Jaaniye kaise judi hai inki kismat in this epic reincarnation comedy. #Housefull4 Trailer out on 27th September." (sic)

In the first poster, the actress as Rajkumari Mala looks stunning in a regal outfit and jewellery and is seen smiling in a painting.

The second poster features the millennial Pooja donning a blue shimmery dress and is seen pushed way by her 15th-century princess avatar.

Speaking about the film, Pooja was earlier quoted as saying by The Hindu, "The film is scheduled to release during Diwali and I think it's going to be the funniest film in the Housefull franchise. Comedy is the toughest genre and I had to work at my comic timing. During the first few days of shooting, I observed how Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh performed. They are so good at it and I learnt from them. This story deals with reincarnation, so you will see me in two eras."

Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Housefull 4' has a promising cast which includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati. The film is slated to release for Diwali 2019.

