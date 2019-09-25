Housefull 4 Posters: Riteish Deshmukh Sets Out For A Crazy Ride As 'Roy' & 'Bangdu'

The makers of 'Housefull 4' are currently on a poster-dropping spree. After unveiling Akshay Kumar's character posters as Rajkumar Bala and Harry, they have now released Riteish Deshmukh's character posters from the reincarnation comedy.

Akshay took to his Twitter handle to share his co-actor's first look from the movie and captioned the posters as, "Dekhiye ek kahani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, magar khatam hogi in 2019. Meet Bangdu and Roy who're all set to take you on the crazy, chaotic ride of #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September!" (sic)

The first poster introduces us to Riteish Deshmukh's character, Nartaki Bangdu Maharaj who is a dance teacher in Rajkumar Bala (Akshay Kumar)'s palace. Have a look at the interesting sneak-peek here.

In the second poster, Riteish plays a present-day character named Roy. Check out his second look here.

Earlier, post wrapping up the film's shooting, Riteish had tweeted, "Wrapped up Housefull 4... Every shoot in this series has been super fun. This one was just four times funnier." (sic)

He further added, "Got to work with some old friends again and some talented actors for the first time. It was like a reunion at a freshers party. #HouseFull4 was an absolute blast - see you Diwali 2019."

Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati, the film helmed by Farhad Samji will hit the big screens on Diwali 2019.

Housefull 4 Posters: Akshay Kumar's Double Avatar As Rajkumar Bala & Harry Promises Twice The Fun!