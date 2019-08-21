English
    Housefull 4: Rana Daggubati To Feature With Akshay Kumar In Qawwali Sequence

    For the fourth installment of the movie Housefull, it is being said that Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati will be teaming up with Akshay Kumar. Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 already has a bunch of other stars too. The latest version of the comedy franchise will apparently have many hilarious sequences.

    The buzz is that Rana Daggubati will be competing with the 'Mission Mangal' actor in a face-off qawwali sequence. The sequence is said to be the important one in the film, as it will take the movie forward. According to Mumbai Mirror, "The crucial juncture will start with a fun conversation with the lead character and the antagonist."

    It is very well known that both Rana and Akshay are known for their unbelievably high energy on-screen and fans are already expecting the sequence to be a visual treat.

    Reportedly, Rana is in the US and the shooting for the sequence will go on the floors as soon as he returns. As the makers are aiming to release the movie in October this year, the shooting for the sequence might be in August. It is also being said that Akshay's dates for the shooting have already been fixed.

    After actor Tanushree Dutta brought up Nana Patekar's name during the #Metoo movement, Khiladi Kumar had immediately stepped down from the movie. When the news started surfacing, the movie's shooting was happening in Jaipur. In order to replace Nana, the makers approached Rana, who gave the nod as well.

    Apart from Akshay and Rana, the film also casts Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever amongst others in the lead roles. In the qawwali sequence, one can expect to see the rest of the cast too.

