      Housefull 4 Song Bhoot: Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Akshay Kumar Do All Things Crazy In This Wacky Number

      With the release date of 'Housefull 4' inching closer, the makers have been dropping songs one after the other. Today, they released a new track titled 'Bhoot song' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui with the rest of the lead cast and it will leave you laughing hysterically.

      Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to share the new song and wrote, "Darr ke maare chup na jaana, aaya hai sirf aap se milne #BhootRaja.#TheBhootSong Out NOW! #Housefull4." (sic)

      The video features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ramsey Baba who is seen helping Akshay Kumar's character Harry, get rid of demonic possession. Soon, the whole cast is seen dancing to the quirky song along with Nawazuddin. With vocals by Mika Singh, Farhad Samji and music by Farhad Samji and Sandeep Shirodkar, the track is all things fun.

      The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation.

      Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on October 25, 2019.

      Akshay Kumar And Bobby Deol Take A Nap On Housefull 4 Sets, Riteish Deshmukh Shares Funny Video

