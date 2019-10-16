‘Housefull 4' Crew To Promote Movie On Trains

In an attempt to get financial aid for their high operation cost, the Indian Railways has come up with an idea to increase its revenue. Apparently, they will use trains for promoting movies, art, culture, sports and television shows.

They have started a new scheme, 'Promotion On Wheels', under which they will let the production houses book trains for promotional activities. The Railway Ministry has issued a press release, in which they have mentioned that the makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Housefull 4' have already booked a train for the film's promotion.

The first train under 'Promotion on Wheels' scheme will have eight coaches by the Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Western Railway, carrying celebrities and media persons from the Housefull 4 team. The train will leave Mumbai Central on Wednesday and reach New Delhi on Thursday.

The press release, issued by Western Railway spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar, also states that the train will pass through several states and important districts such as Surat, Vadodara and Kota.

It was mentioned in the release, "Under this initiative, the railways has approached many major production houses with upcoming films to use these FTR (Full Tariff Rates) trains to facilitate pan-India publicity and promotions of films across the length and breadth of the country. The IRCTC shall be the nodal agency for handling such trains."

As far as the film is concerned, it was earlier directed by Sajid Khan. However, Farhad Samji took over as the filmmaker, as Sajid had to step down after he was accused of sexual harassment by three women. It was also decided by the makers not to credit Sajid in the film. The film will hit the big screens this Diwali - October 25.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever among others in lead roles.