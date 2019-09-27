Housefull 4 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & Co Look Set To Take Us On A Joyride!

Get ready to get your funny bone tickled with the trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, 'Housefull 4'. After the exciting posters, the makers finally released the film's trailer and we must say, it's a laugh riot.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter page to share the official trailer and captioned it, "@akshaykumar Kaun hogi kiski patni, aur kiski bhabhi hogi kiski Biwi! Ek entertaining kahaani laa raha #Housefull4Trailer." (sic)

Check out the trailer here.

The 3.36-minute trailer opens in the year 1419 in Sitamgarh where we are introduced to Rajkumar Bala (Akshay Kumar), Nartaki Bangdu Maharaj (Riteish Deshmukh) and Dharamputra (Bobby Deol) and their respective love interests played by Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. Tragedy strikes in the form of Rana Daggubati's character and the lovers are separated. Six hundred years later, they are reborn but this time, there's a glitch. The three boys fall in love with the wrong women and are about to marry their sisters-in-law. What follows next is a series of hilarious events.

Shot in London, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, the fourth installment of the franchise is touted to be the most expensive comedy film made in India. The film was earlier supposed to be directed by Sajid Khan. However, post allegations of sexual harassment against him, the filmmaker was suspended by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association for one year and had to leave the film.

Farhad Samji, the writer of the previous installment, stepped in as the replacement. Speaking about how he bagged 'Housefull 4', Samji shared with The Times of India that on the night of November 11, 2018, he was watching 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' on TV when he got a call from producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Immediately, the next day he had a meeting with Nadiadwala and was on board to direct the film.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Panday, 'Housefull 4' is slated to hit the theatrical screens on October 25, 2019. The film will lock horns with Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy's 'Made In China' and Taapsee Pannu's 'Saand Ki Aankh' at the box office.