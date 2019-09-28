Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 Trailer Evokes The Funniest Memes On The Internet!

The trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 got released today and the netizens have upped their sleeves to kick-start the meme fest on Twitter. Some of the dialogues of Housefull 4 have become proper meme materials for the trollers and it will surely crack you up! Apart from Akshay, Housefull 4 also casts Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. Have a dekko at the memes below..

#Housefull4Trailer

When a producer comes to Akshay Kumar to sign him for one movie.

Le Akshay Kumar: pic.twitter.com/w1OXNvdyZL — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) September 27, 2019

When your inner self is stopping you from ruining films...#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/LRXDz6Jy5I — BONGED💨 (@being_Rasta) September 27, 2019

#Housefull4Trailer #Housefull4

Not impressed at all.



Which imbecile thought that the story made sense and decided to make it into a movie? You don't always have to make weird situations and look 600 years into the past to make a comedy. Real comedy lies in our daily life. — Drishti Bhardwaj (@DrishtiBhardwa5) September 27, 2019

#Housefull4Trailer

Pakistan on every IN vs PAK World cup match😌 pic.twitter.com/Ntzlx2wGVG — Sn Ip Er (@SnIpEr35231579) September 27, 2019

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is based on reincarnation and is slated to hit the theatres on October 26, 2019.

'We Miss You': Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra Remember Yash Chopra On His Birth Anniversary