    Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 Trailer Evokes The Funniest Memes On The Internet!

    The trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 got released today and the netizens have upped their sleeves to kick-start the meme fest on Twitter. Some of the dialogues of Housefull 4 have become proper meme materials for the trollers and it will surely crack you up! Apart from Akshay, Housefull 4 also casts Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. Have a dekko at the memes below..

    Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is based on reincarnation and is slated to hit the theatres on October 26, 2019.

