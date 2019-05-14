Here's How Ali Abbas Zafar Coined Salman Khan's Film As 'Bharat'

Here's How Ali Abbas Got The Title 'Bharat'

"I felt if he (Salman Khan's character) is synonymous with what the nation has been over the generations. He should be named after the country. One night at 3AM, I was tossing on the bed, thinking hard, and then I had it - Bharat," said Ali Abbas Zafar.

I First Thought Of 'Ram' Or 'Arjun'!

Before zeroing in on Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that he first thought the movie should be named as 'Ram' or 'Arjun'. He said, "I thought Ram is an ideal hero from mythology. Could the character be called Arjun because he is doing it for his dharma, karma? Or should he be called Karna, a selfless hero. What do I call the film?''

Salman Khan Was Impressed With The Title 'Bharat'

As soon as Ali Abbas Zafar conveyed that the movie will be named Bharat, he said, "Producer Sajid Nadiadwala had the title registered under him so I told him about our film. Both Salman and Atul also jumped on it. Once I found the title, I started writing the film."

The Nations Journey With Bharat!

"I didn't want to call it 'Ode to My Father.' I wasn't looking only at the promise he makes to his father but a lot of other things. I told Salman I'll make the film as not only his but the nation's journey. But I needed to know what the character should be called," Ali Abbas Zafar told PTI.

Bharat Starcast & Grand Release

Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover is all set hit the theatres on June 5, 2019. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Atul Agnihotri.