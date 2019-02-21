English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    How Jackie Shroff & Amitabh Bachchan Helped Vijay Varma Shape His Character In 'Gully Boy'

    By
    |

    Actor Vijay Varma says he has been quietly 'waiting in the wings' for his big moment in the spotlight, which has finally arrived with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Though Vijay, 34, has appeared in films like ''Chittagong'', ''Pink'' and ''Monsoon Shootout'', his acting in the Zoya Akhtar-directed film is winning has brought him a lot critical acclaim.

    In the film, Vijay plays Moeen, a brother-figure to Ranveer Singh's Murad, a mechanic who moonlights as a carjacker by the night. ''When you are doing theatre and a play is happening, you are waiting in the wings for your entry. You enter and do your bit. I was in the wings, ready, with my costume on, knowing that now I will enter (the play). But sometimes I didn't get that entry. With 'Gully Boy', it feels like this is the time I am entering the stage and doing my bit,'' Vijay told PTI an interview.

    how-amitabh-bachchan-helped-vijay-varma-shape-his-character-in-gully-boy

    Written by Zoya and Reema Kagti, with dialogues by Vijay Maurya, the film traces the journey of a Mumbai rapper's rise against all odds. For Vijay, playing Moeen meant looking for references from his life experiences and borrowing certain character traits from the actors he looks up to - Jackie Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan.

    "I have hung around Jackie Shroff a lot and he is a great guy to chat with. The large heartedness of Moeen comes from 'Bhidu' (as Shroff is fondly called by fans), because he is so giving. He always looks after everyone. I used him as a reference point," Vijay says.

    "The swag comes from my love for Mr Bachchan. I don't think it was in my or even Zoya's mind. It was probably a very subconscious love for him and the movies at large.''

    Vijay says he took "a lot of time" to figure out his character as there were nuances to Moeen, who oscillates between being a negative character as a drug dealer and carjacker to someone trying to get by against all odds.

    ''There were some qualities I could resonate with. He is a fun guy, who doesn't carry the baggage of a tough life he might have definitely had. He has a lot of optimism, which even I do."

    To prepare for his role, Vijay met the rappers as it was important to understand the lingo.
    ''There is a way they say 'kamti' hote hai. You just can't mouth it. You have to do it in a certain style. I also worked on smaller things. Like this guy would have stained teeth. If you have it, it means bad hygiene, which means he doesn't care about it. These little things came together.''

    Credits- PTI

    Read more about: amitabh bachchan gully boy
    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue