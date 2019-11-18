Interesting Story: How Did Akshay Kumar Come On Board For Karan Johar's Good Newwz?

Karan Johar was all praises for Akshay Kumar at the trailer launch of Good Newwz. While interacting with the media, revealed that he originally planned to make a big-budget feature with Akshay but the latter decided on the upcoming comedy.

"I have loved Hrishikesh Mukherjee's films and I always wanted to make such movies but Dharma (his production house) has never made a film like that. I went with a big film to Akshay because he is a mega movie star. Akshay's uniqueness is that he searches for content. He never looks for scale or opulence or who is the director. He is one superstar who has always supported first-time directors and that's rare for a movie star."

While reacting to Karan's statement, Akshay said, "I asked Karan what else he was making. He told me he was making a small film called 'Good Newwz'. I asked him to narrate its story to me. After listening to it, I told him, 'Let's drop the other one and do Good Newwz."

Akshay Kumar's co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was also present at the trailer launch, talked about Good Newwz and said that she was impressed with the story during the narration and was the first one to board the project.

"When Raj narrated the script to me, I thought I was perfect for the role. I loved the script. It was so funny, I couldn't stop laughing. Also, it was such a great package."

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It is scheduled to be released on December 27, 2019.