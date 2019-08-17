English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    How Did Alia Bhatt React When She Bagged Inshallah Opposite Salman Khan?

    By
    |

    Alia Bhatt is on a roll. She was last seen in Kalank and will be next seen in Brahmastra, Takht, Sadak 2 and Inshallah. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, when Alia was asked what was her first reaction when she was offered Salman Khan starrer Inshallah, she said that she got so excited that she literally started jumping.

    Bachchans' Grand Rakhi Celebration 2019: Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh-Jaya, Aaradhya & Navya Look Elated

    Alia said, "I was not in the town. And when I got a call, I literally remember, I ran to the corner & I jumped up & down for 5 minutes because I was so excited."

    how-did-alia-bhatt-react-when-she-bagged-inshallah-opposite-salman-khan

    Speaking of the status of her upcoming projects, Alia revealed that Sadak 2's shooting has already begun, while Brahmastra's shoot is almost over.

    Alia is pretty excited about the next year as it holds many big releases. Alia says, "Next year is again going to be very exciting year for me because I'm working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time, working with Salman for the first time, working with Ranbir for the first time, Ayan for the first time, Mr. Bachchan, like a lot of first time, my dad for the first time. So next year actually is gonna be super special and I really hope it goes well."

    Currently, Alia is in the news owing to her latest song release, Prada. If you haven't watched it yet, check it out here..

    More ALIA BHATT News

    Read more about: alia bhatt salman khan inshallah
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue