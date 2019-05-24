Curious To Know How Dimple Kapadia Bagged Christopher Nolan's Trent? Read Details!

Christopher Nolan Is Very Secretive About His Scripts

The manager told the daily that Nolan is very secretive about his scripts and he provides a little information about the roles. So he doesn't give any scene from the script as a part of the audition.

The Filmmaker & His Casting Director Loved Dimple's Audition Tape

Christopher Nolan saw her footage and her work and loved it. He and the casting director saw her audition tape and they liked it and that's how they gave her the part.

The Actress Had To Audition For The Role

Dimple's manager added, "Dimple has never auditioned before. So I had to sit her down and make her understand that the idea of casting people, basis their taped auditions, is to understand if they fit the part. But they are respectful when someone is reluctant and are willing to watch tapes of their previous work."

Trent Is Touted To Be A Follow-up To Dunkirk

Buzz is that Trent is a follow-up to Nolan's Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk that earned the noted filmmaker his first 'Best Director' Oscar nomination. The film also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson. The film is slated to release on July 17 next year.

This Is How Twinkle Khanna Reacted On Her Mother Bagging An International Film

The actress tweeted, "Congratulations mother! So so proud of you! You are truly amazing and you set an example for all of us that age is not an obstacle in the path of ability and talent #Hurrah."