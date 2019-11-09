Marjaavaan: Here's How Tara Sutaria Deals With Trolls

Despite not being a 'nepotism' product, actress Tara Sutaria received a whole lot of flak for her début movie, Student of the Year 2. The film also marked the début of Chunky Pandey's daughter, Ananya Panday and got trolled mercilessly during its release. While Tara failed to woo the audience with her acting skills in her first outing, she has challenged herself a bit in her second feature - Marjaavaan, in which she plays a mute girl.

Speaking of her character in Marjaavaan, the PYT said in a recent interview, "Both the films are from completely different zones. I am really lucky to have learned sign language for my second film ( Marjaavaan). It's something that I hope to be able to use in regular life as well. Speaking in sign language is not easy. I hope the deaf community in our country identifies and hopefully likes Zoya (Tara's character) in the film. I hope I have done it right." (sic)

In the same interview, Tara also spoke about the cons of being a celebrity and how she deals with trolls. The actress feels it's important to have the family's backing. The SOTY 2 star also asserted that her parents are her best friends and they understand 'trolling' comes with the territory.

"In the beginning, I was really sensitive about these things. But now, I realise that it's a part of our job. It's now sometimes a little bit amusing. It's a bit funny and most of it is untrue. So it's fine. I take it with a pinch of salt," added Tara.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan also casts Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 22, 2019.