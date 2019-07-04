How Malaika Arora Fell In Love With Arjun Kapoor? Reveals The Reason Why She Got Attracted To Him
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are the new lovebirds in B-town and currently, the duo is holidaying abroad to spend some quality time with each other. The duo kept their relationship under the blanket for a long time but on the eve of Arjun's birthday, Malaika declared her love for Arjun, publically via Instagram. Arjun and Malaika are one unconventional couple in B-town. In her recent interview with TOI, Malaika reveals why she fell in love with Arjun and her answer will make you go 'aww'.
Malaika Says..
While speaking to the leading daily, Malaika spoke about Arjun and revealed what attracted her the most to Arjun. "It's very difficult to find someone who understands you. Arjun understands me. He makes me smile and laugh and he knows me inside out. I guess that just makes everything work."
Arjun-Malaika Giving Major Couple Goals
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Instagram pages are inundated with glamorous pictures and we just can't stop drooling over them.
Recently, Malaika Had Also Slammed Trollers
Ever since the rumours of Arjun and Malaika's affair have come out in open, the duo has been constantly criticized by netizens owing to their age difference.
In her recent tete-a-tete with Mid-day, Malaika not only slammed the trollers but also said that it's quite regressive of the society to shame women, who date young men.
Here's What Malaika Had Said..
"The age difference doesn't really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting."
"Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called ‘desperate' and a ‘buddhi'. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***," added Malaika.