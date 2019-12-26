How Salman Khan's Attempt To Impress A Girl Landed Him His First Ad As A Teenager!
Before his debut film, Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, it was ad filmmaker Kailash Surendranath who gave Salman Khan his first break in front of the camera with a commercial for a cola brand. Who knew back then that the young lad would eventually end up as one of India's biggest superstars!
Coming back to Salman's first acting assignment, the actor recently narrated a hilarious anecdote about how he bagged his first advertisement as a teenager, on Tara Sharma's chat show.
Love At First Swim
Narrating the incident, Salman revealed, "I was swimming one day at the Sea Rock club and I saw this really beautiful, young lady walking past in a red sari. To impress her, I dived in the water and being such an idiot, I swam the whole length underwater. So when I came out on the other side, she was not there."
Here's What Happened Next
"Next day, I get a call from Far Productions, saying that they want me to do a cold drink commercial - it was Campa Cola, at that point of time. I was wondering, ‘How did this come about?'"
Reaching There, Salman Received The Shock Of His Life
Continuing the anecdote, the Dabangg star said, "I went to meet Kailash with my aunt. I said, ‘Okay, done. But who gave you my number?' He said, ‘That girl that you were trying to impress is my girlfriend. She told me that this guy swims really well."
Salman Khan's First Time In Front Of The Camera
He further added, "We were supposed to shoot that in Maldives and they did want somebody who knew how to swim underwater. Me and Jackie's (Shroff) wife Ayesha were the only two who could do those laps underwater. That's how I faced the camera for the first time."
