How Salman Khan's Attempt To Impress A Girl Landed Him His First Ad As A Teenager!

Love At First Swim

Narrating the incident, Salman revealed, "I was swimming one day at the Sea Rock club and I saw this really beautiful, young lady walking past in a red sari. To impress her, I dived in the water and being such an idiot, I swam the whole length underwater. So when I came out on the other side, she was not there."

Here's What Happened Next

"Next day, I get a call from Far Productions, saying that they want me to do a cold drink commercial - it was Campa Cola, at that point of time. I was wondering, ‘How did this come about?'"

Reaching There, Salman Received The Shock Of His Life

Continuing the anecdote, the Dabangg star said, "I went to meet Kailash with my aunt. I said, ‘Okay, done. But who gave you my number?' He said, ‘That girl that you were trying to impress is my girlfriend. She told me that this guy swims really well."

Salman Khan's First Time In Front Of The Camera

He further added, "We were supposed to shoot that in Maldives and they did want somebody who knew how to swim underwater. Me and Jackie's (Shroff) wife Ayesha were the only two who could do those laps underwater. That's how I faced the camera for the first time."