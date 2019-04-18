English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    INSPIRING! This Is How Sara Ali Khan LOST WEIGHT Despite Struggling With PCOD

    By
    |

    Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali made a smashing debut last year with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath followed by Rohit Shetty's blockbuster Simmba. Her enticing, glamorous magazine photoshoots off late, have left everyone asking for more.

    But it wasn't easy for Sara since the star kid battled with weight issues before making her debut. The actress weighed oer 90 kgs before her stunning transformation. Recently while speaking with BBC, Sara opened up about her battle with weight issues and struggling with PCOD.

    'It Was Difficult', Says Sara

    Speaking about her drastic weight transformation, Sara said, "I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I'm 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight."

    'There Was A Level Of Delusion'

    "I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional."

    From Flab To Fit

    Sara added, "Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (On one hand you could eat a pizza and on the other you could have protein, on one hand you could get chocolate and on the other you could eat salad). That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life,"

    Sara's Fitness Mantra

    The actress also spoke about her fitness regime and revealed that she practices Kathak, yoga, Pilates and intense workouts to keep in shape.

    On The Work Front

    Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's untitled film where she will be romancing Kartik Aaryan. The film also stars Randeep Hooda who plays a love mentor to Kartik's character.

    ALSO READ: The Jawaani Song From SOTY 2: Tiger, Tara, Ananya & Aditya Have A Blast On The Dance Floor!

    Read more about: sara ali khan
    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue