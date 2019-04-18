INSPIRING! This Is How Sara Ali Khan LOST WEIGHT Despite Struggling With PCOD
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali made a smashing debut last year with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath followed by Rohit Shetty's blockbuster Simmba. Her enticing, glamorous magazine photoshoots off late, have left everyone asking for more.
But it wasn't easy for Sara since the star kid battled with weight issues before making her debut. The actress weighed oer 90 kgs before her stunning transformation. Recently while speaking with BBC, Sara opened up about her battle with weight issues and struggling with PCOD.
'It Was Difficult', Says Sara
Speaking about her drastic weight transformation, Sara said, "I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I'm 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight."
'There Was A Level Of Delusion'
"I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional."
From Flab To Fit
Sara added, "Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (On one hand you could eat a pizza and on the other you could have protein, on one hand you could get chocolate and on the other you could eat salad). That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life,"
Sara's Fitness Mantra
The actress also spoke about her fitness regime and revealed that she practices Kathak, yoga, Pilates and intense workouts to keep in shape.
On The Work Front
Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's untitled film where she will be romancing Kartik Aaryan. The film also stars Randeep Hooda who plays a love mentor to Kartik's character.
ALSO READ: The Jawaani Song From SOTY 2: Tiger, Tara, Ananya & Aditya Have A Blast On The Dance Floor!