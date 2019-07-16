Astonishing Pictures! How Will Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Look In Their 80s?

Shahrukh Khan

How do you feel after coming across such a picture of Shahrukh Khan? Even though it's heartbreaking to see Shahrukh in his 80s, we have to admit that he's looking effin' handsome!

No matter, how old Shahrukh Khan gets, he will always be one dashing man, who just gets better with time like old wine.

Ranveer & Deepika

A fan club of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared this picture of DeepVeer in their 80s and fans are going gaga over them. Here's how netizens reacted to it..

@Chakrobortyrima: "I pray that you both age together like this, and your love grows with you too, as beautiful as ever 😘"

@rs_fangirl: "God let them be together forever."

Meanwhile, Shahrukh Has Taken A Break From Films

Ever since Zero tanked at the box office, Shahrukh Khan has decided to take a break from films. Recently, he was quoted as saying, "I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film."

"Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn't allow me to."

Ranveer-Deepika On The Work Front

Both Ranveer and Deepika are currently busy shooting 83, a sports-drama centered on India's iconic first-time win at the Cricket World Cup with the primary focus on the then captain and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

Before 83, Deepika will be seen in Chhapaak. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.