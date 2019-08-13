How Would Shraddha Kapoor React If Prabhas PROPOSES MARRIAGE To Her? The Actress Gives A Funny Reply
In a fun rapid fire segment with an entertainment portal, Shraddha Kapoor reacts to a few 'hypothetical situations' and her replies will surely have you in awe of her. It's known to all that Shraddha is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Saaho, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time. When asked about how she would react if Prabhas proposes marriage to her, the actress rather gave a 'foodsome' reply.
Shraddha Reveals Her ‘Foodie’ Side
When asked how she would react if Prabhas proposes marriage to her she said that she would ask him to bring unlimited ‘khana'. She also revealed that because of Prabhas, she got to eat delicious food, while shooting Saaho.
Shraddha On Doing A Romantic Film With SRK
When asked how she would react if she's offered a romantic film with Shahrukh Khan, she said she would simply spread her arms (enacting SRK's signature pose' and would say ‘Bring it on'.
Shraddha Gives ‘Taglines’ To Prabhas, Varun & Priyanka
In yet another fun segment, Shraddha was asked to give taglines to Prabhas, Varun Dhawan and Priyanka Chopra. Here's what she came up with..
Prabhas - ‘Is'se genuine nahi milega'.
Varun Dhawan - ‘Ismei maja hai aur masti bhi.'
Priyanka Chopra - ‘Who runs the world? Priyanka Chopra'
Shraddha Showers Praises On Prabhas
In the same segment, Shraddha also revealed three things about Prabhas that every girl looks in her boyfriend or husband.
She revealed that apart from being a very genuine person, one also gets to eat the best food in the world if she's with Prabhas. She also revealed that Prabhas has also gotten a very good sense of humour.
Well, we're loving the off-screen chemistry of Prabhas and Shraddha. What about you? Do tell us in the comments section below.