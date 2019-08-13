How Would Shraddha Kapoor React If Prabhas PROPOSES MARRIAGE To Her? The Actress Gives A Funny Reply

Shraddha Reveals Her ‘Foodie’ Side

When asked how she would react if Prabhas proposes marriage to her she said that she would ask him to bring unlimited ‘khana'. She also revealed that because of Prabhas, she got to eat delicious food, while shooting Saaho.

Shraddha On Doing A Romantic Film With SRK

When asked how she would react if she's offered a romantic film with Shahrukh Khan, she said she would simply spread her arms (enacting SRK's signature pose' and would say ‘Bring it on'.

Shraddha Gives ‘Taglines’ To Prabhas, Varun & Priyanka

In yet another fun segment, Shraddha was asked to give taglines to Prabhas, Varun Dhawan and Priyanka Chopra. Here's what she came up with..

Prabhas - ‘Is'se genuine nahi milega'.

Varun Dhawan - ‘Ismei maja hai aur masti bhi.'

Priyanka Chopra - ‘Who runs the world? Priyanka Chopra'

Shraddha Showers Praises On Prabhas

In the same segment, Shraddha also revealed three things about Prabhas that every girl looks in her boyfriend or husband.

She revealed that apart from being a very genuine person, one also gets to eat the best food in the world if she's with Prabhas. She also revealed that Prabhas has also gotten a very good sense of humour.