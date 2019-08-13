English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    How Would Shraddha Kapoor React If Prabhas PROPOSES MARRIAGE To Her? The Actress Gives A Funny Reply

    By
    |

    In a fun rapid fire segment with an entertainment portal, Shraddha Kapoor reacts to a few 'hypothetical situations' and her replies will surely have you in awe of her. It's known to all that Shraddha is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Saaho, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time. When asked about how she would react if Prabhas proposes marriage to her, the actress rather gave a 'foodsome' reply.

    Shraddha Reveals Her ‘Foodie’ Side

    When asked how she would react if Prabhas proposes marriage to her she said that she would ask him to bring unlimited ‘khana'. She also revealed that because of Prabhas, she got to eat delicious food, while shooting Saaho.

    Shraddha On Doing A Romantic Film With SRK

    When asked how she would react if she's offered a romantic film with Shahrukh Khan, she said she would simply spread her arms (enacting SRK's signature pose' and would say ‘Bring it on'.

    Shraddha Gives ‘Taglines’ To Prabhas, Varun & Priyanka

    In yet another fun segment, Shraddha was asked to give taglines to Prabhas, Varun Dhawan and Priyanka Chopra. Here's what she came up with..

    Prabhas - ‘Is'se genuine nahi milega'.

    Varun Dhawan - ‘Ismei maja hai aur masti bhi.'

    Priyanka Chopra - ‘Who runs the world? Priyanka Chopra'

    Shraddha Showers Praises On Prabhas

    In the same segment, Shraddha also revealed three things about Prabhas that every girl looks in her boyfriend or husband.

    She revealed that apart from being a very genuine person, one also gets to eat the best food in the world if she's with Prabhas. She also revealed that Prabhas has also gotten a very good sense of humour.

    Well, we're loving the off-screen chemistry of Prabhas and Shraddha. What about you? Do tell us in the comments section below.

    More SHRADDHA KAPOOR News

    Read more about: shraddha kapoor prabhas saaho
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 21:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue