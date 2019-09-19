English
    Hrithik Roshan And Anushka Sharma To Share Screen For The FIRST Time In Satte Pe Satta Remake?

    When Farah Khan announced a remake of the 1982 hit film, Satte Pe Satta, fans started a guessing game of who will be cast in the movie. Media outlets too went back and forth between rumours of the film being signed by Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, or Anushka Sharma to play Hema Malini's role. To play Amitabh Bachchan's role, it was reported that it was going to be either Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, or Hrithik Roshan.

    Hrithik & Anushka To Team Up For Satte Pe Satta Remake?

    A new round of Bollywood buzz seems to be confirming that it is indeed Hrithik and Anushka, who are to star in the film. A Spotboye report seems to be pretty confident about it. If this is true, it will be Hrithik and Anushka's first movie together.

    Apparently, the two have made a verbal agreement to work on this project, and will sign a contract soon. The film is to go on floors in December this year, and is scheduled to hit theatres in late 2020. The film is a collaboration of Farah Khan, Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 0:34 [IST]
