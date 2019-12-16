Hrithik Roshan Attends Rock Band U2’s Mumbai Concert Along With Sussanne Khan And Kids

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan was seen attending rock band U2's concert in Mumbai recently. He was accompanied by ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. The concert took place at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium.

Hrithik and Sussanne have always been admired for their dignified love and dedication as 'parents', even after their separation since December 2013. Hrithik is often seen chilling with his kids, taking them for outings.

The couple was seen posing along with actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan at the concert. Hrithik was seen in a sporty look, wearing a red shirt and a cap.

Sussanne took to social media to share a few pictures. She wrote, "For the 'Ones' who taught us the meaning of lyrics, the 'mysterious ways' that life has to ' tear down the walls,... ' taking us to a place 'where the streets didn't need names.. ' the kids of the 90's could have never been half of what we are, WITHOUT YOU... BONO we grew through U!!Thank you for being U2 @u2 #musicmakestheworldgoround (sic)."

Sussanne has been involved with her interior design projects, while Hrithik is enjoying the end of his fruitful year. Duggu was seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Super 30' and Siddharth Anand's 'War', this year. Both films met with a good response from the audience and became box office successes. 'Super 30' was inspired by the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, and had Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aditya Shrivastava playing pivotal roles.

Aditya Chopra's action flick 'War' was one of the highest grossers of the year. Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'War' had Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor playing lead roles apart from Hrithik.

Hrithik was recently seen posing for a selfie with Deepika Padukone at a party. The picture went viral and we can't take our eyes off the picture. Netizens felt it as a moment where Asia's sexiest man and woman came together for a picture.

