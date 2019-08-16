Hrithik Roshan BEATS Chris Evans & Robert Pattinson; Tops List Of 5 Most Handsome Men In The World!

Ever since Hrithik Roshan made his debut in Bollywood with 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai' in 2000, the handsome hunk has been making us skip a heartbeat whenever he makes an appearance on the big screen.

With his 'Greek God' looks and impeccable dancing skills, the heartthrob earned a huge fan-fan following and continues to remain a favourite.

And now, the actor has added one more feather in his cap. The dashing actor has topped the list of 'Top 5 Handsome Men In The World In August 2019'. Wait, there's more to it! The 'Super 30' beat international celebs like Chris Evans, David Beckham, Robert Pattinson and so on, to bag this spot!

One of the highest-paid actors in India, Hrithik has won many awards, including six Filmfares, four for Best Actor and one each for Best Debut and Best Actor (Critics).

Speaking about films, the actor was last seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Super 30' where he essayed the role of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar. The film continues to have a dream run at the box office. 'Super 30' crossed the lifetime earnings of 'Gully Boy' on 6 August, becoming the sixth highest grossing Hindi movie of 2019.

Talking about the film's success, Hrithik said in a HT interview, "It is similar to how I felt when my first film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000) had released. Box office collections do have some sort of importance, as they indicate that the audiences have accepted your work and connected to it in some way."

The superstar will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's high-octane action flick, 'War' where he is pitted opposite Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and is slated to release on October 2 this year.

There are strong whispers that Hrithik would be reprising Amitabh Bachchan's role in Farah Khan's 'Satte Pe Satta' remake which will be produced by Rohit Shetty. However, the actor is quite tight-lipped about the project.

