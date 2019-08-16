English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Hrithik Roshan BEATS Chris Evans & Robert Pattinson; Tops List Of 5 Most Handsome Men In The World!

    By
    |

    Ever since Hrithik Roshan made his debut in Bollywood with 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai' in 2000, the handsome hunk has been making us skip a heartbeat whenever he makes an appearance on the big screen.

    With his 'Greek God' looks and impeccable dancing skills, the heartthrob earned a huge fan-fan following and continues to remain a favourite.

    hrithikroshan

    And now, the actor has added one more feather in his cap. The dashing actor has topped the list of 'Top 5 Handsome Men In The World In August 2019'. Wait, there's more to it! The 'Super 30' beat international celebs like Chris Evans, David Beckham, Robert Pattinson and so on, to bag this spot!

    One of the highest-paid actors in India, Hrithik has won many awards, including six Filmfares, four for Best Actor and one each for Best Debut and Best Actor (Critics).

    Speaking about films, the actor was last seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Super 30' where he essayed the role of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar. The film continues to have a dream run at the box office. 'Super 30' crossed the lifetime earnings of 'Gully Boy' on 6 August, becoming the sixth highest grossing Hindi movie of 2019.

    Talking about the film's success, Hrithik said in a HT interview, "It is similar to how I felt when my first film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000) had released. Box office collections do have some sort of importance, as they indicate that the audiences have accepted your work and connected to it in some way."

    The superstar will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's high-octane action flick, 'War' where he is pitted opposite Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and is slated to release on October 2 this year.

    There are strong whispers that Hrithik would be reprising Amitabh Bachchan's role in Farah Khan's 'Satte Pe Satta' remake which will be produced by Rohit Shetty. However, the actor is quite tight-lipped about the project.

    Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's Dangerous Bike Crash: These Inside Details Are A MUST-READ!

    More HRITHIK ROSHAN News

    Read more about: hrithik roshan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue