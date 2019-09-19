Hrithik Roshan: Biggest ‘War’ Of My Life Was To Lose Weight After Super 30

After the super success of Hrithik Roshan's recent release Super 30, he is all geared up for his next film, 'War'. This action film required Hrithik to lose weight and get back into shape within two months. Hrithik says that he fought the biggest war of his life those two months, as his body had become lazy and it wasn't ready to achieve that.

According to Pinkvilla, Hrithik was quoted as saying, "The biggest war of life has clearly been the completing the film 'War'. After 'Super 30', the fat content of my body was too much. My body had become lazy and I was given only 2 months to get in shape and it wasn't enough. I started this film on a bit of a backfoot because my body was not ready."

But the Greek God-esque actor managed to achieve it, as is evident from the stills and trailer of War.

Hrithik added, "My work in this film was 24 hours. I was either visualizing, or I was doing clothes, or I was doing my dialogues, or I was icing my knee, or I had to go see my doctor, or I was working out in the gym or physio, so I was doing everything for the film throughout the day."

War promises to be the biggest action flick of this year, to come out of Bollywood. Hrithik will be starring opposite Tiger Shroff in the movie, making many Hrithik and Tiger fans' dreams come true. Also starring Vaani Kapoor, War is directed by Siddharth Anand, and is going to hit theatres on October 2.

In Super 30, Hrithik Roshan played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar, and was praised for his performance. The film was declared tax-free in many states across the country.

