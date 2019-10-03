    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
      Hrithik Roshan's War BEATS All Records Of Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan & Salman Khan's Blockbusters

      By
      |

      Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has taken box office by storm as the film made Rs 53.35 crore on its opening day and boy, it's not only huge but record-breaking. War created eight new milestones with its opening collections and set massive benchmarks for the Hindi film industry! Here are the following records that War smashed with its incredible opening day:

      Eight Records Made By War

      Eight Records Made By War

      1. Biggest opening in the history of Hindi cinema

      2. Biggest opening for Hrithik

      3. Biggest opening for Tiger

      4. Biggest opening for director Siddharth Anand

      5. Biggest all-time holiday opening

      6. YRF's biggest all-time opener

      7. Biggest opening for an original film, which is not a sequel or a spin-off

      8. Biggest opening for a film releasing on Gandhi Jayanti.

      Hrithik & Tiger Break Records Of Khan Trio

      Hrithik & Tiger Break Records Of Khan Trio

      With the massive first day collections, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have also left behind the blockbuster records of Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan.

      Produced by YRF, War released in over 4,000 screens. The film is receiving unanimous love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike for delivering a never-seen-before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keep audiences at the edge of their seats, till the end.

      Director Siddharth Is Elated & Thanks Audiences For All The Love

      Director Siddharth Is Elated & Thanks Audiences For All The Love

      Director Siddharth Anand thanks audiences for War's record-smashing opening and says that he is delighted the film is being hailed as genre-defining in Indian cinema. He says, "It is truly overwhelming and gratifying to get this kind of love from audiences for our hard work in making War a truly big screen spectacle.

      Having two of the biggest action superstars of Indian cinema, we had the immense responsibility to give audiences a never seen before visual experience and I feel hugely validated that people across the country have loved our action entertainer that has pushed the envelop of action genre in India." (sic)

      Siddharth Congratulate Hrithik & Tiger

      Siddharth Congratulate Hrithik & Tiger

      "I congratulate Hrithik and Tiger on this huge success and thank them for their faith in the vision. I also share this moment with Vaani, all the actors and the entire team that has worked tirelessly on this film to make War a huge winner at the box office," added the War director.

