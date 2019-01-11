Power Of Love! Hrithik Roshan Celebrates His B'day With Dad Rakesh Roshan; Reveals He's Up & About

Rakesh Roshan celebrates Hrithik Roshan's Birthday after Surgery; Here's the PROOF | FilmiBeat

Hrithik Roshan who turned 45 yesterday, celebrated his birthday with his father Rakesh Roshan and family. Before the Bollywood actor stepped out to party with his ex-wife Susanne Khan and close-friends Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Zayed Khan, Gayatri Joshi amongst others, he made a quick trip to the hospital where his father Rakesh Roshan is currently recuperating after his throat cancer surgery, to ring in his special day with him and family.

Later, Hrithik and his mother Pinkie Roshan took to their social media handles to share a bunch of pictures from the birthday celebration. Check them out here.

Hrithik Has Some Good News To Share The actor tweeted this picture along with the latest update on Roshan Sr's health. He wrote, "And he's up and about. Power of love! Thank you all for being with him and helping him power through. Today was a great day." It's A Happy Picture Hrithik's mother Pinkie shared this click where the actor is seen sitting on a chair with one of his sons, while standing close by is his father Rakesh Roshan who has a catheter attached to his nose. All's Well In yet another picture, Hrithik is seen hugging a family member with his father by his side. Saying Cheese For The Lens In yet another photo, the 'Super 30' actor is seen posing for a family frame with his son and mother Pinkie Roshan.

For the uniniated, Hrithik recently broke the news about his father being diagnosed with early stage cell carcinoma of the throat. Later after being operated, Rakesh Roshan told IANS, ""I am feeling all right, thank you. Surgery is done and all is okay. God is great. I am going to be back home on Friday or Saturday."

