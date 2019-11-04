    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina Roshan To Follow In His Footsteps And Enter Bollywood In 2020?

      Make way for yet another member of the Roshan family into the world of showbiz! After Hrithik Roshan stepping into the film industry with 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai' in 2000, almost two decades later, we now hear that his cousin Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her Bollywood debut in 2020.

      Pashmina Roshan To Make Her Bollywood Debut In 2020?

      As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan is in talks with top banners and might be making her Bollywood debut in 2020.

      Pashmina Won't Be Launched In Bollywood By Her Uncle

      A source told the tabloid, "The new star kid has the face of an 18 year old and the mind of a 40 year old when she will actually turn 24 on November 10." Contrary to rumours, Pashmina will not be launched by her uncle but will be introduced by an established production house.

      The Prep For The Star Kid

      The source further added, "Pashmina has a strong theatre background and has done a six-month course from Barry John's acting school in Mumbai. She has also trained with theatre-actor Abhishek Pandey, actress-director and recipient of the Sahitya Natak Akademi Award, Nadira Babbar, and American playwright Jeff Goldberg."

      Hrithik Is Mentoring Pashmina

      "Hrithik's really excited and has been personally guiding and mentoring Pashmina," revealed the source.

      Make Way For The Prettiest Roshan

      Last year when Pashmina made her stage debut with an Indian adaptation of the Oscar Wilde play, The Importance of Being Earnest, Hrithik tweeted, "Presenting the prettiest Roshan. So proud of you @Pashmina Roshan cant wait to watch you in the act! Love to the entire team! Break a leg! (sic)."

      Read more about: hrithik roshan pashmina roshan
